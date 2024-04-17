Ford Mustang Experience Center will soon be Pony Car HQ for owners

Ford's array of factory-backed experiences for owners expands with the coming Mustang Experience Center. Opening later this year adjacent to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ford previews it as "the destination for all things Mustang." A museum-style Heritage Gallery will take visitors on a tour of 60 years of Mustang, the obligatory retail shop full of merchandise mementos to take the memories home. The Ford Performance Racing School will host its Mustang Unleashed track day courses at the speedway complex, these aimed at the EcoBoost and GT Trims that finally get their own modules after the Dark Horse Track Attack. Students who want to upgrade their personal rides to match their new skills will be able to buy aftermarket parts at the Mustang Experience parts shop. For the truly horse crazy, the facility is ready to host corporate events and weddings, too.

One year ago, there were rumors of a new road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway that ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz was helping to design. Nothing official's been heard about the addition since, but Ford's release mentions a new 1.7-mile road course that's going to open this quarter. If so, it would give the Ford Performance school and other track visitors a kinder track day experience than the infamous Charlotte Roval that, akin to Rolex 24 at Daytona, combines an infield infield road course with the traditional NASCAR banked oval.