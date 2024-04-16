2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 adds range, drops price before launch

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will officially go on sale this summer, and GMC just announced that it will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.

This news follows the same overachieving numbers of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV announced a couple of weeks ago. Instead of 400 miles on a full charge, the Sierra EV will go a GM-estimated 440 miles, beating the original promise by 10%. Not only will it go further, but GM has also increased its capability since the 2022 reveal. Max towing capacity increases by 500 pounds to 10,000 pounds, and max payload capacity increases by 150 pounds to 1,450 pounds.