2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 adds range, drops price before launch

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will officially go on sale this summer, and GMC just announced that it will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
This news follows the same overachieving numbers of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV announced a couple of weeks ago. Instead of 400 miles on a full charge, the Sierra EV will go a GM-estimated 440 miles, beating the original promise by 10%. Not only will it go further, but GM has also increased its capability since the 2022 reveal. Max towing capacity increases by 500 pounds to 10,000 pounds, and max payload capacity increases by 150 pounds to 1,450 pounds.
The best news is the Sierra EV’s price, as it will now cost $99,495 (including the 1,995 destination charge) instead of the $108,695 GMC initially said. For comparison, the Silverado EV First-Edition RST – also a fully-loaded launch model – is priced $3,000 less than the GMC. However, the Sierra’s added features like four-wheel steering, CrabWalk and more premium cabin make a strong argument that it’s worth the extra cash.
GMC says that its dealers are currently working with Edition 1 reservation holders on turning their reservations into orders. If you’re looking for a full breakdown of the Sierra EV and everything there is to know about it, make sure you check out our initial reveal coverage here.
