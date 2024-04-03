The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is nearly on sale, and ahead of deliveries scheduled for mid-2024, GM has a few updated details to share with us.

An official range estimate is now available, and it’s notably higher than what Chevy initially promised. The RST is rated for 440 miles on a full charge, beating the original estimate of 400 miles by a healthy margin. That makes it the second-furthest-driving Silverado EV in the trim mix, only beat out by the 4WT, which is rated for 450 miles. That said, the 4WT is the Work Truck spec, so it gives up a lot in terms of luxury and creature comforts for not much additional range. It should also be noted that this makes the Silverado EV the range king when it comes to electric pickups, handily beating rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.

A final starting price is available today, too, but only for the First-Edition RST model. This fully-loaded version of the Silverado EV will start at $96,495, including the $1,995 destination charge. Again, that’s an improvement compared to the original price Chevy claimed it would be, by nearly $10,000 no less. However, let’s not forget how Chevy increased the price of its Work Truck from the initially advertised price of $39,900 to $77,905 when it went on sale. Needless to say, the price of new EVs has been a volatile space to play around in.

That’s all we have for today in the realm of new information. If you’re curious about how the Work Truck drives, we have the review for you right here. And if you care to learn all there is to know about the RST model, the Silverado EV’s original reveal drop can be found here. Additional trims – for lower prices – are coming later, but GM hasn't specified on-sale dates yet.

