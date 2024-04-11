2025 GMC Yukon AT4 teased, will likely follow 2025 Suburban template

It's time to begin teasing the 2025 GMC Yukon, the luxury truck division doing so with a glimpse of the front fascia on the AT4 trim. This being a refresh, we're not looking for major changes to hard points.

In contrast to today's Yukon, it seems the new face will stress horizontal breadth instead of highlighting the central aspect of a giant grille and skid plate area. Starting with the taller C-shaped headlights on the 2025, a shorter horizontal element at the top no longer reaches all the way to the grille surround, and it's separated from the three main beams below by a body-colored piece extending from the grille cradle. Below the light, a new lower bumper treatment probably increases the aggression compared to today's truck. Instead of black centerpiece that houses the skid plate and a pair of tow hooks, it appears the entire bumper will be black and wrap around into the fenders. Finally, the grille looks the same, but its crossbars have been reprofiled.

As sibling to the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban that Chevy revealed last November, we expect many of the same updates here. Outside, that would mean refinements to the independent rear suspension for more nimble handling, new wheel designs, and availability of the second-generation 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six with 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque instead of today's 277 hp and 460 lb-ft. Inside, we expect a new instrument panel housing a 17.7-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and a column shifter replacing the push buttons on the center console. Updated trim materials — along with the overdue infotainment upgrade — should provide a finer sense of luxury than what's currently on offer.

If tech treats carry over, buyers will have access to the Connected Cameras feature for viewing and recording inside and outside of the vehicle for crash and security purposes. An Interior Motion Detection system can detect "micro-movements" in the cabin that could signal a baby or a pet left in the vehicle.

The Yukon might go further than the Chevy SUVs, seeing that GMC has some birthdays to celebrate: 2024 is the fifth anniversary of the AT4 trim and the 25th anniversary of the Denali trim. We'll find out later this year, GMC promising the Yukon reveal sometime after the new Acadia begins shipping to dealers.