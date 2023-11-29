The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are getting their mid-cycle refresh, and GM’s changes for its full-size SUVs touch just about every major area of the vehicles.

From a design standpoint, every trim from LS to High Country is getting a new front fascia. The unique grilles and bumpers are matched up with thinner daytime running lights and new wheel designs. And the wheels are getting big! Available as an option on either the RST or High Country, Chevy is letting folks spec 24-inch wheels for the first time with the Tahoe and Suburban.

Ride and handling is said to be improved versus before, though, as GM says it made updates to the independent rear suspension for more refined dynamics. The updated design is meant to make the SUVs “feel much nimbler than their full-size dimensions suggest.” The same Air Ride Adaptive Suspension and Magnetic Ride Control shocks return unchanged, but the superior suspension tech is being made available on the RST trim in addition to the High Country and Z71 now.

The 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 carry over unchanged, but the Duramax 3.0-liter inline-six turbo-diesel is updated with the same improvements as GM made for its full-size pickup lineup recently. That means it’ll be making 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque for 2025, improvements of 28 and 35 respectively. Chevy says the diesel won’t be available at initial launch, but will go on sale soon thereafter.

GM has made the most updates on the inside of its full-size SUVs, as both the Tahoe and Suburban get new dash designs featuring a lower instrument panel and a more airy feeling. The massive 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the center stack, but GM still found space to retain physical buttons and knobs for most of your climate controls. A physical volume knob is integrated into the screen, but everything else looks like it will be touch-controlled. Both the big infotainment and 11-inch digital instrument cluster paired with it will be standard on all trims. GM confirmed that both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard.

A number of design changes can be seen scattered throughout. It has a new steering wheel design, and now all shifting duties are handled via a stalk attached to the column. The High Country features real wood trim for the first time, and new trim materials are used across the trim lineup such as “Galvano chrome” and new stitching colors.

Tech additions are just as plentiful. Both the Tahoe and Suburban will continue to offer Super Cruise at some point “after initial launch.” A new “Connected Cameras” feature will allow you to remotely view and record both inside and outside of the vehicle for crash and security purposes – think of it as a similar feature to Tesla’s Sentry Mode. GM also says it has a company-first “Interior Motion Detection” system that can detect “micro-movements” in the cabin in an effort to alert someone that somebody or a pet might still be in the vehicle. Towing tech improvements include a new trailer tire health monitor, a forward path indicator that can predict the turning path of both SUV and trailer and a new Trailer Navigation system that will suggest routes in Google Maps based on your trailer size. If you have the Chevy trailering app, it’ll even walk you through step-by-step instructions on how to tow, launch and retrieve a boat.

Chevrolet says the 2025 Tahoe and Suburban will begin production in Arlington, Texas, next year and go on sale in late 2024. We’ll need to wait until closer to launch for additional details and pricing.

