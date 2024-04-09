The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a totally new SUV, which means it’s also ripe for Toyota to try new things like the Trailhunter trim. Now, we’ve seen the Trailhunter name before, namely in use on the just-redesigned Tacoma. Its purpose for the pickup is similar to the 4Runner, but let’s take a quick lap through everything you get on the new Trailhunter.

For starters, think of it as a sister trim to the TRD Pro, sitting right at the top of the trim structure in both feature content and (of course) price. It comes standard with the top powertrain option, which is the i-Force Max hybrid consisting of a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. Output stands at 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. As you’d expect, it comes with four-wheel drive, and just like the TRD models, it gets an electronic locking rear differential as standard equipment.

Beyond these similarities, the Trailhunter begins to diverge into its own proposition. Toyota says that it’s the ideal package for overlanders, and we’d have to agree. Straight from the factory, it comes with a ton of parts that Toyota collaborated on with popular off-road component companies. Old Man Emu 2.5-inch forged shocks (with rear remote reservoirs) are fitted, which Toyota says are better suited to heavy loads than the Fox shocks that come on the TRD Pro. Meanwhile, 33-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires wrap unique bronze-painted wheels, and in combination with the suspension, raise the front ride height by 2 inches and the rear by 1.5 inches. Toyota fits a low-profile, high-mount air intake to ensure the air pulled into the engine is pulled from above all the dust you and your buddies are kicking up on the trail.

Protection from said trail is bumped up for the Trailhunter, too, as Toyota includes rock rails and additional high-strength steel skid plates underneath. You also get some mega lighting solutions, as a 20-inch LED light bar is integrated into the grille and Rigid LED fog lamps are mounted in the bumper. An ARB roof rack is standard for when the big cargo area isn’t enough. And for campsite niceties, the Trailhunter is equipped with a 2,400-watt AC inverter with outlets in both the cabin and rear cargo area. And if you want more accessories – which Toyota assumes you will – the company says there are three auxiliary switches pre-wired throughout the vehicle.

The Trailhunter’s appearance speaks for itself, as it’s pictured with bronze accents, lots of Trailhunter badges and a sweet color combination. The teal-looking exterior paint shows here is called Everest, and the gray-green interior is called Mineral. The golden-yellow accents give it some great contrast, and the funky trim material Toyota uses gives the interior even more character. And of course, since the Trailhunter will be atop the trim lineup in price, it comes with the top amenities (bigger touchscreen etc.) and the most luxuries that Toyota has to offer in the new 4Runner.

For more on the whole 4Runner lineup, make sure you check out our big reveal post that walks you through all the nitty gritty details.