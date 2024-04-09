2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter front three quarter low View 25 Photos

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter OK, so now let’s talk about the Trailhunter, cause it’s clearly the most intriguing addition to the 4Runner family. It’s one of two new trim levels, or grades in Toyota parlance, along with the ritzy Platinum that goes in a whole different direction atop the 2025 4Runner hierarchy. You can read more about it in our Trailhunter trim breakdown, but long story short: Like the Tacoma version that debuted the name and concept, the 4Runner Trailhunter goes beyond the TRD Pro with hardware and capability specifically intended to look awesome for overlanding. Among the upgrades are a 2.5-inch lift courtesy Old Man Emu (OME) forged shocks with external piggyback remote reservoirs at the rear; 33-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires that boost the ride height by 2 inches at the front and 1.5 at the rear; rock rails and high-strength steel skid plates; a high-mount air intake; a 20-inch light bar with color-selectable fog lamps (if they can’t turn purple, what’s the point?); a 2,400-watt AC inverter with outlets in the cabin and cargo area; three aux switches; and an ARB roof rack. With the 4Runner Trailhunter, bring on the apocalypse. 2025 Toyota 4Runner vs Land Cruiser vs the old 4Runner: How they compare

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Preview: Pricing, fuel economy and everything else we know Other 2025 Toyota 4Runner trims So how does the Trailhunter compare to the 2025 4Runner TRD Pro, which was previously the gnarliest off-roading version? It also gets a 2.5-inch lift, but does so courtesy Fox shocks with adjustable reservoirs. These are intended more for higher-speed desert running, whereas the OMEs on the Trailhunter are meant to sustain heavier curb weights (remember, overlanders bring a lot of stuff with them) while rock crawling. The TRD Pro also comes standard with the same 33-inch tires as the Trailhunter (the biggest ever offered on the 4Runner, by the way) but with different TRD tires in black. It also gets the manually disconnecting stabilizer bar standard, plus the wider stance that stretches a whopping 3 inches beyond the last-generation TRD Pro. Speaking of the last-generation TRD Pro, you might notice the new one lacks a big-old roof rack. Instead, it has the same rails available on other 2025 4Runners. The thought was many folks liked the old rack for aesthetic purposes, specifically as a point of differentiation with other 4Runners. With so many other unique styling cues, though (note the fender flares and gloss black trim), Toyota figures there won’t be as great demand for it. Meanwhile, those seeking extra roof capability will probably gravitate to the Trailhunter anyway. That’s the logic at least. The new TRD Pro also loses the old one’s droning TRD exhaust (no loss) while gaining a purely aesthetic hood scoop (no gain). The color you see here is called Mudbath, and I can confirm that's indeed the special TRD Pro color for the various 2025 models. As for the TRD Off-Road, it returns as a step up beyond the basic SR5 for those seeking some extra off-road capability without spending all that dough on the upper trim levels. The manual stabilizer bar is now an option (KDSS was optional before), and it gets a TRD-tuned suspension that’s more off-road-oriented than the SR5 offers. It comes standard with Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select and the electronic locking diff. It still looks like the SR5. On the other ending of the rugged spectrum, the TRD Sport returns, but has its own TRD sport-tuned suspension for more on-road goings (it previously shared the Limited’s suspension). It gets the same 20-inch wheels as the Limited, though, along with similar styling. Trailhunter interior (top) with Limited (beige) and TRD Pro (the other one) Before getting to the interior, let’s first mention that the 4Runner’s most indelible feature is once again present: the power roll-down rear window. Your dog and surf board can rejoice. Beyond that is a big, boxy cargo area with capacity TBA and an available third-row seat, and a cabin that soars into the future after 15 years stuck in 2009. True, Toyota did substantially upgrade the tech along the way, but it was always in a retrofit sort of way rather than a comprehensive redo. There are now 8- and 14-inch touchscreens available, both running Toyota’s colorful, responsive and occasionally irksome infotainment interface. A 7-inch instrument panel display is standard on lower trims with a 12.3-inch cluster on upper ones. This screen availability is the same as the Tacoma. There are three USB-C ports up front, more available in the rear, and wireless charging added to upper trim levels. From a design perspective, the 4Runner’s interior is a direct copy-paste from the Tacoma, which is a bit disappointing from an originality standpoint. It’s also awfully severe, verging on brutal. That may be more in keeping with the tougher exterior, especially for the TRD Pro and Trailhunter pictured in black, but it does make the Limited an even iffier luxury proposition. It may have the equipment and leather-like beige upholstery, but from an aesthetic and materials perspective, it’s a far cry from the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited front three quarter on trail View 27 Photos