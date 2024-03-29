2024 New York International Auto Show not-so-mega photo gallery

The 2024 New York Auto Show press preview is in the bag and the public show has begun, and that means only one thing: Our work here is done. But really, we've been done since about mid-morning on Wednesday. As you'll see from the paltry selection of galleries below, the 2024 New York Auto Show wasn't much of one. And what there was? Well, in a word, it was Hyundai.

As you scroll through the galleries below, you'll note that we have items from essentially two global conglomerates. In one corner, there's Hyundai, Genesis and Kia. In the other, we have Nissan and Infiniti. But that's being a bit generous to Nissan and its luxury subsidiary, because while this is the first chance we really had to see the Nissan Kicks and Infiniti QX80 in person (and that's not even entirely true of the latter), they weren't actually revealed at the show.

New York has never been America's biggest "international" auto show, but it has been the venue for some big unveilings. In 2012, the new SRT Viper debuted to great fanfare at NYIAS; the Lincoln Aviator made a big splash in 2018; how about the Alfa Romeo 4C in 2014? And those are just cherry-picking from the past decade. By comparison, the 2024 show feels a bit uninspired. Yes, we would have liked to have seen some Vipers. Sue us.

But we'll stop dwelling on what we can't resurrect. There's plenty to see at the show this year if you're planning to go in person, so don't let our negativity deter you. For those who can't be there, here's what you're missing: