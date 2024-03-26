New York Auto Show 2024 Live Updates: Everything announced so far

Consider today the calm before the storm. The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of several important new vehicles ahead of the official festivities. But don't worry, there's plenty more to come. Autoblog editors will be on the show floor covering all the latest news and reveals, with firsthand impressions and plenty of live photos from the show floor.
Planning to go in person? Check out our guide to the 2024 NY Auto Show.
If not, keep us bookmarked. Autoblog News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd will be on the ground, stalking the floor for everything that's fit to publish... and maybe a couple of fun items that don't fit into the normal day-to-day show coverage.
-
Genesis Neolun Concept debuts ahead of NY Auto Show debut
This here is the Genesis Neolun Concept. It's a large, flagship luxury SUV, as you can see. But more than that, the Neolun previews a production model and offers hints at where Genesis design is headed.
There are some cool details here. The Neolun features rear coach doors, similar to those on the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition, and Genesis notes that this might be a feature that actually makes it to production. The interior may be the coolest part, though, with purple cashmere and leather, seats that swivel to face rearward, and an enormous flexible screen that rolls and unrolls as needed.
-
Kia K4 will replace the Forte sedan
One exciting new vehicle that we saw make an early debut at the NY Auto Show is the Kia K4. This small car will replace the Kia Forte, and it'll do so with a newfound sense of style.
There's still a lot we don't know about the new Kia K4, so stay tuned. We'll share all the details as soon as we get them.
Oh, and get a load of that green and highly asymmetrical interior!
-
Looking to attend the NY Auto Show in person? Here's everything you need to know, including information on how to get tickets, what dates the show is running, and where to park.
And if you're not attending yourself, well, this live blog will be the next best thing. So bookmark us and follow along!
