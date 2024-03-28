Lamborghini updates its logo for the first time in over 20 years

Enthusiasts meandering through the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 50 years will have an easy way to tell approximately when a Lamborghini was made. Starting later in 2024, the brand's cars will wear a logo that has been redesigned with a focus on minimalism.

Lamborghini notes this is the first time it has redesigned its logo in over 20 years, and the changes made are relatively subtle. The emblem is still shield-shaped, and its overall layout remains the same; there's "LAMBORGHINI" written at the top, right above a bull that looks like it's about to charge. However, the shield's frame is smaller, with a flatter look, and the bull becomes an outline with fewer details (like the spine).

Here's the old logo for reference:

While the bull has appeared on the logo since the company's inception in 1963, it will soon stand on its own for the first time. Not on cars, it sounds like they'll still wear a shield, but in some of the brand's marketing and promotional material. Lamborghini also developed a brand-specific font to further strengthen its identity. You'll see it in the magazine that the company publishes, for example, and on social media.

Lamborghini hasn't revealed which car(s) will inaugurate the new logo. The latest addition to its range is the Revuelto, which is powered by a 1,001-horsepower plug-in hybrid drivetrain built around a new, naturally-aspirated V12. Developed to replace the Aventador, it was unveiled in 2023 with the old logo; if it gets the new logo, early examples with the old emblem will likely be interesting from a collector's perspective.

We know that the brand has at least three new models in its pipeline: There's a plug-in hybrid evolution of the Urus, which should also get a handful of visual updates inside and out, and a replacement for the Huracán, which will reportedly downsize to a twin-turbocharged V8 and go hybrid. One of these will surely be the first to wear the new logo. Looking ahead, the first electric Lamborghini will arrive in about 2028.