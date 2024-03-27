The 2025 Kia K4 is here as the Forte’s replacement, but Kia didn’t stop at revealing the sedan at the New York Auto Show today. No, in a surprise showing, Kia flashed some photos of a soon-to-come K4 hatchback on the screen right at the end of its presentation.

“I’m excited to give you a look at what’s coming next, a five-door hatch version,” Kia head of global design, Karim Habib said in New York.

The list of official information about the hatchback essentially starts and ends there. Habib goes on to call the hatchback a practical vehicle “aimed at a dynamic and urban lifestyle.” Its front and rear design mirrors that of the sedan, but the hatchback shape should vastly improve the utility of its cargo area. Plus, who doesn’t love a pretty hatchback? We certainly dig it, and it’s extra exciting that Kia sees fit to bring this body style to the U.S. market.

As far as powertrain details, specs or any concrete info, we’ll need to wait to hear more on the five-door. However, it’s probably a safe bet that the hatchback will share most of everything with the K4 sedan, which you can read all about here in our reveal post. We suspect more details will surface on the K4 hatchback over the coming year, so stay tuned.

