Ford teases 60th Anniversary Edition Mustang

NEW YORK – Ford may have revealed the original 1964 Mustang in New York, but it's not showing the 60th anniversary car there. Instead, all Ford is providing is a teaser of the special edition car, and all it shows is the badging.

As you can see, it will consist of pentagonal badges in red and black that will be featured on the tail and fenders. They'll replace and incorporate aspects of the standard badging such as the "5.0" fender numbers and "GT" on the rear of the main V8 trim.

Ford further noted that it will strictly be an appearance package. Presumably available both on the GT and the Ecoboost four-cylinder models, though Ford didn't specify.

We won't get to see the actual car until April 17, the same date the original Mustang was revealed six decades ago. The reveal will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the event, attendees will get to see various modified and racing Mustangs, and go for ride-alongs on the track.