Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Power washers use heat, and pressure washers don't. If you're looking for a pressure washer, check out this post.

Similar to pressure washers, power washers are a great way to keep your car clean without driving to a car wash , but they can also clean other things around the house. They can be used for cleaning driveways , grills, patios, patio furniture, fences, house siding, tools or whatever else needs to be sprayed clean. They are easy to use and by investing in a power washer and doing the work yourself, you can save money that you would have to spend with a professional cleaner or car detailer. Here are some of the best power washers available on Amazon.

$103.44 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 2,150 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.6 GPM

4-quick connect nozzles

35 ft wire hook

Total Stop System

1-year warranty

The Rock&Power Powerful Electric Pressure Washer can blast away dirt and grime from any surface. It has an 1,800-watt motor that can generate up to 2,150 PSI and pump 2.6 gallons per minute. It has a Total Stop System to help the washer conserve energy. The water temperature from this electric pressure washer can reach up to 140 degrees . The washer also comes with a 1-year warranty.

$96.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 2,150 PSI

Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM

26 ft hose

Foam cannon

Maximum water temperature of 266° F

This Vevor Electric Pressure Washer has a 1,800-watt motor that generates up to $2,150 PSi and a maximum flow rate of 1.8 gallons per minute. This washer includes 4 different quick-connect nozzles and a foam cannon.

$159.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 4,000 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.6 GPM

1.800w of electric power

Total Stop System

Maximum water temperature of 104° F

The Pecticho Electric Pressure Washer has a massive output of 4,000 PSI and a maximum flow rate of 2.6 gallons per minute. It has a 16.9 oz. foam tank, a 16.4-foot power cord and a 25-foot hose.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 4,000 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.6 GPM

209cc 4-stroke engine

1-gallon fuel tank capacity

Maximum water temperature of 140° F

This Teande Gas Pressure Washer is powered by a 209cc 4-stroke engine that delivers 4,000 PSI and a flow rate of 2.6 GPM. This high-pressure washer has a 1-gallon fuel tank and 3 quick-connect nozzles. The water from this washer has a minimum temperature of 41° F and can reach up to 140° F.

How to use a power washer

Before you start, make sure your power washer’s gas tank is full or the battery is fully charged if it's electric. Connect your garden hose to the washer, or use the hose connected to the washer if you have one. Make sure you attach the proper spray nozzle for the specific task you are working on before spraying. Once you have your washer set up in an optimal location, turn it on, and begin aiming and start spraying.

What can be washed with a power washer?

Power washers can be used on a variety of things. They are adequate at cleaning house siding, windows, fences, decks, sheds, tables, grills, garden tools and many other things. They are also great at cleaning cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, RVs and ATVs as well.

Are power washers and pressure washers the same?

Power washers and pressure washers are often used interchangeably, but there is a major difference to take note of. Power washers use heat and highly pressurized water to clean objects and surfaces. Pressure washers just use water without a heating element. Power washers are more effective at more complicated tasks as the heat could damage delicate surfaces.

Gas vs electric power washer

Electric power washers are lighter, cheaper and great for smaller cleaning jobs. Gas pressure washers are cordless, provide higher pressure and can get the job done faster, but give off more emissions and noise pollution. Electric models are a good option for the average homeowner for DIY projects, while gas models are better suited for heavy-duty projects and professionals. According to Pressure Washers Direct, “an electric pressure washer will get you through the light-duty tasks without the worry of gasoline, but nothing stands up over time to the tough jobs like a gas-powered pressure washer”.