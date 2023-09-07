Ford takes the 2024 Mustang Mach-E to rally school: Will it earn its stripes?

Ford calls it "the first Mustang ever made to live on tarmac and play in the dirt." Whatever label you want to put on it, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is certainly the first of its kind — a mainstream, all-electric crossover with serious off-road aspirations. Can it live up to them? Mach-E chief engineer Donna Dickson sure thinks so.

"Just a year ago, this was merely an idea, and what you see today is a testament to the passion and intense creativity of our Model e team," Dickson said in Ford's announcement. "We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure."

The Mach-E Rally is loosely based on the GT model, but it's jacked up nearly an inch (20 mm) at all four corners and boasts a completely overhauled suspension. In addition to the extra 200 mm of ride height, the Mach-E Rally gets its own set of springs, MagneRide shocks and larger front Brembo brakes. Its powertrain is in the process of being upgraded, with the company aiming to keep close to the GT's 480 horsepower while turning up the grunt to "at least" 650 pound-feet of torque. In true Ford fashion, final numbers won't be available until closer to launch.

It will also feature an all-new "RallySport" drive mode designed for off-road performance. It allows the driver increased yaw (read: bigger slides) and provides a more linear throttle response to improve driver control, Ford says. It also interacts with the adaptive MagneRide suspension, increasing damping to improve control over loose surfaces.

"Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers," said Jim Farley, chief executive officer. "It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before – to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving."

While it certainly pops in Grabber Yellow (pictured), it can also be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black or Eruption Green. If you want something more upscale, Star White and Glacier Gray are extra cost options. Further setting it apart, the Mach-E Rally package adds white 19-inch rally-style wheels wearing Michelin CrossClimate2 tires in 235/55 R19. Underneath, there's protective shielding for the front and rear motors and on the outside, paint protection film on the door cladding and fender arches; the mud flaps shown here are dealer-installed accessories, Ford says.

Ford says the Mach-E Rally's rear spoiler was inspired by the Focus RS, but its unique contrasting accents (upper and lower body moldings, front splitter, black painted steel roof, new front fascia and rally-inspired fog lights) are all Mach-E. The stripes are standard, in case you're curious. The Mach-E Rally will also ship with the newest version of Ford's BlueCruise highway self-driving suite (version 1.3; not yet available) when it goes on sale next spring.

And what will this all cost? Well, Ford says the Mach-E Rally should come in around $65,000 to start. That tracks, considering the Mach-E GT starts at a little more than $60,000 after fees. We'll know more early next year. Stay tuned!

