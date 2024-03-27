2025 Polestar 4 pricing starts in the mid-$50,000s, with range up to 300 miles

We recently spent time in a pre-production 2025 Polestar 4 and walked away intrigued. Unveiled in 2023, this funky, electric crossover-fastback mash-up stands out as the firm's fourth model, hence the name, but it's positioned between the 2 and the 3 in terms of pricing.

At launch, buyers will have two variants of the 4 called Long Range Single-Motor and Long Range Dual-Motor, respectively, to choose from. From there, customers can add four extra-cost option packages, including the Pilot Pack and the Performance Pack.

Polestar 4 pricing:

4 Long Range Single-Motor: $56,300

4 Long Range Single-Motor with Pilot Pack: $57,800

4 Long Range Single-Motor with Pro Pack: $58,300

4 Long Range Single-Motor with Plus Pack: $61,800

4 Long Range Dual-Motor with Pilot Pack: $64,300

4 Long Range Dual-Motor with Pilot and Pro packs: $66,300

4 Long Range Dual-Motor with Pilot and Plus packs: $69,800

4 Long Range Dual-Motor with Plus and Performance packs: $74,300

Note that these figures include a $1,400 destination charge and exclude incentives. For context, the Polestar 3 — which is only offered with all-wheel-drive — carries a base price of $74,800 including the aforementioned destination charge, while the rear-wheel-drive 2 starts at $51,300.

So, what's in the packs?

Pilot Pack: Pilot Assist technology and Lane Change Assist function.

Pro Pack: 21-inch Pro wheels, gold-colored valve stem caps, and black seatbelts with a gold-colored stripe.

Plus Pack: head-up display, auto-dimming door mirrors, 21-way power-adjustable front seats with manual leg extension, power-adjustable rear seats, MicroTech upholstery, three-zone climate control system, rear-seat controls for the climate control system and entertainment options, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, 11-kilowatt AC charging, and Harman Kardon sound system.

Performance Pack: 22-inch Performance forged wheels, summer performance tires, gold-colored valve stem caps, gold-colored Brembo brake calipers, Polestar-engineered brake rotors, Polestar-engineered performance chassis, and gold-colored seatbelts.

The Dual-Motor comes standard with the Pilot Pack, and it's the only way to get the Performance Pack. Regardless of trim level, the list of standard features includes a glass roof, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, and a power-operated trunk lid.

Power for the rear-wheel-drive model comes from a single electric motor rated at 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. This version takes 7.4 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, and Polestar estimates it will be capable of driving for up to 300 miles on a charge — though the EPA hasn't tested the Polestar 4 yet. Selecting all-wheel-drive adds a second motor to the front axle and increases the drivetrain's output to 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes 3.8 seconds, which makes the 4 the quickest Polestar, but range drops to an estimated 270 miles. Both versions use a 102-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that's compatible with 200-kilowatt fast-charging.

The 2025 Polestar 4 will go on sale in April 2024, and deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2024. It will initially be made in China, but Polestar notes it will also build the model in South Korea starting in 2025. The South Korean plant will supply the North American market.