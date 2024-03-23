The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals for kids in the car

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing and with its arrival comes all kinds of great deals. Naturally, we've rounded up some of the best deals on things like tools, dash cams and more, but in this post we'll be featuring some of the best deals for kids to come from the event. Often, spring time involves a lot of driving. Between family vacations, soccer games and the like, you'll probably be hauling your little ones around a lot in the coming months, so if you've been looking for a deal on car seats, convertible car seats, mirrors, or road trip distractions, we've got you covered. Check out the best deals from kids from the Amazon Big Spring Sale just below.
Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat - $85.99 (28% off)
Key Features
- 4-position adjustable base
- 5-point adjustable harness
- Level indicator
- ProtectPlus engineered
- Rotating canopy
The Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat has a 4-point adjustable base with a level indicator that makes installation accurate and keeps your baby comfortable. The 5-point adjustable harness will ensure your child is secure in the seat. This car seat is compatible with Graco strollers.
Diono Radian 3R, 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - $159 (20% off)
Key Features
- Rear facing weight limit: from birth to 50 pounds
- Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds
- Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds
- Reinforced steel core
- Folds for travel
- Memory foam comfort
The Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is foldable and can be carried as a backup. The car seat is built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat. The inside of this car seat is made with a high-quality reinforced steel core.
Hiccapop UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat - $37.92 (5% off)
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 110 pounds
- Suitable for children between 4 to 11 years old
- Patented leakproof valve
- Puncture-resistant
- Non-skid silicone bottom
- Takes 20 seconds to inflate
The Hiccapop UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat takes up to 20 seconds to fully inflate. The seat has a patented leakproof valve, is puncture-resistant and has a non-skid silicone bottom to keep it in place. The material of the seat is made with double-thick vinyl and has a machine-washable cloth cover.
Carpool Chaos: Play While You Ride - $24.99 (w/ $5 digital coupon)
Key Features
- For kids age 4-8, but can be enjoyed by the whole family
- Includes 160 large cards
- Fits in back seat storage
This all-ages travel game is another card game perfect for breaking the silence on a long trip. It includes 160 cards that provide a variety of entertainment from games, challenges, hypotheticals and more. It also has, in our opinion, the best-looking storage container of all the options on the list. Just look at that thing! Don't worry, it's small enough to fit in your seats back pocket or a side door.
Shynerk Baby Car Mirror - $17.50 (78% off)
Key Features
- 360° adjustability via hinge
- Made with "shatterproof acrylic glass"
- Easy to tighten straps
If you've got a baby in the backseat that you want to keep a close eye on, sometimes you want something a little more reliable than the rearview mirror. If that's you, consider getting a baby car mirror, made for just that purpose! This one is made with "shatterproof acrylic glass" and has 360° rotational ability.
LISEN Tablet iPad Holder for Car Mount Headrest - $9.49 (57% off)
Key Features
- Easy installation
- Can hold a weight of 40 lbs
- 360° rotation and adjustment
- Extends outward up to 4 inches
- Compatible with devices from 4.7" to 13"
On a long drive, there aren't many better options for keeping your kids occupied than playing a movie or a tv show. If you've got a tablet and a headrest tablet holder, that becomes a snap. This one can hold devices from 4.7-inches to 13-inches and features 360° rotation and adjustment. It's also on sale for a huge 57% off.
