Revamp your toolbox with the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For many of us, spring time = tool time. There's just something special about finally getting to work on a project you've been putting off all winter once the weather starts to become bearable for the first time in the new year. If you're in the market for a fancy new tool or tool set this year, now is a great time to pick one up. Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale event, there are loads of fantastic tool deals available right now on brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt and Makita! Seeing as how this is basically a small-scale Prime Day, there are dozens of deals to take advantage of, but you can check out some of our favorite Amazon Spring Sale tool deals from the sale just below.

$249.90 at Amazon

Key Features:

Includes 1/2" Hammer Drill and 1/4" Impact Driver for versatile use

Compact and lightweight design for easy maneuverability in tight spaces

Fastest driving speed and four-mode drive control for enhanced efficiency

Comes with XC batteries, charger, and tool bag for convenience

This kit includes everything you need to power through a variety of tasks, from drilling into tough materials to fastening screws with precision. The M12 Fuel Hammer Drill, weighing in at just 6.6 pounds, is the lightest weight and most compact 12V hammer drill on the market, making it ideal for use in tight spaces where maneuverability is essential. Paired with the M12 Fuel Impact Driver, which boasts the fastest driving speed and four-mode drive control, this kit offers unmatched versatility and accessibility for both professionals and DIYers.

Now available at a fantastic discount of 39% off thanks to the spring sale, the Milwaukee Tools M12 Fuel 2-Piece Kit is an unbeatable value for anyone looking to upgrade their garage toolkit. With two XC batteries, a charger, and a convenient tool bag included, this kit provides everything you need to tackle your next project with confidence. Don't miss out on this opportunity to add top-of-the-line Milwaukee Tools to your arsenal at a fraction of the cost.

$451.98 at Amazon

Key Features:

Two 18V LTX lithium-ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

Variable speed control

3.2-inch oscillation angle

This Makita starter kit and multi-tool will get you the oscillating multi-tool with a "variable speed control dial (6,000-20,000 OPM)" and a "3.2° oscillation angle engineered for faster, more aggressive cutting and sanding." as well as two 18V LTX lithium-ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying case for all of it.

$444.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

3,700 RPM for faster cutting

Cordless with precise cutting power

This Makita bundle is great for those in the market for a circular saw as it features the cordless saw with a 50° maximum bevel cutting capacity. The saw itself weighs just 7.3 lbs, making it super maneuverable. In addition to the saw, it also includes 2 batteries, a charger and a carrying bag.

$440.91 at Amazon

Key Features

Two 18V LTX Lithium-Ion battery

Fully charges in 45 minutes

Up to 2,800 strokes per minute

“Tool-less” system for faster blade installation

If you're on the hunt for a reciprocal saw, this is the Makita bundle you should consider. Like the bundles above, it includes the tool, an 8.3 lb reciprocal saw with a variable speed trigger and 1 1/4-inch stroke length as well as 2 batteries, a charger and a carrying bag.

$114.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Features an XR 1.3 Li-Ion battery

Includes cordless drill/driver, battery, charger, 13-piece drill bit set and a carrying bag

Bit set made with high-speed steel - drills into plastic, wood or metal

Drill bits feature a 135° split point tip (to reduce 'walking' while drilling)

Includes 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck

Built-in LED light

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a giant 43% off of a DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill/driver kit with a bundled 13-piece black oxide drill bit set. You can snag the tool, a battery, a charger, the drill bit set and a carrying bag for a fantastic $114.56 right now.

The drill itself is lightweight and maneuverable, as one would expect a drill to be. It features 16 clutch positions and 2 speeds (0-450 rpm and 1,500 rpm) allowing for a range of uses. The 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck ensures a tight grip on your drill bits and the ergonomic handle in tandem with the light weight adds a bit of comfort above some competitors' options. The included charger plugs into a standard 120V household outlet.

The drill bit set, on the other hand, boasts 135° split point tips, allowing them to be comfortably used in wood, metal or plastic. They feature black and gold coating with size markings on the drill bit shank to help users identify the size quickly. Sizes range from 1/16-inch to 1/4-inch and, of course, come in a hard, protective container with a sliding lock mechanism. If you don't need the drill bits, but you're interested in the cordless drill/driver itself, that's on sale outside of the bundle as well and can be had for just $99 right here.

$828.89 at Amazon

Key Features

Comprehensive 10-tool set

20V Max power delivers ample performance for various tasks

Durable construction of DeWalt tools ensures longevity and reliability

DeWalt is renowned for producing durable and versatile tools, and this 10-tool combo kit is no exception. With a variety of tools including a drill, impact driver, circular saw, and more, it provides a broad range of options for DIY projects. The 20V Max power ensures ample performance, and the durable construction of DeWalt tools adds to their longevity, making this kit a valuable investment for DIYers.

More Top Picks

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.