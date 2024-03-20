2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class gains PHEV model

Joining the recently redesigned regular Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and its fastback counterpart will soon be a plug-in hybrid variant. The powertrain option has been absent since the compact luxury SUV was redesigned. Called the 2025 GLC 350e (like its predecessor), the new hybrid offers similar power, but likely much improved range.

The basics sound pretty familiar, with the GLC 350e combining a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor, with the latter making 134 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque on its own. Combined output is also similar at 313 horsepower (down just 2 from before), but significantly less combined torque at 406 pound-feet (from 516). That its 0-60 mph time is now 6.6 seconds rather than 5.6 may be related to that change. All-wheel drive is standard.

While not as quick, the new PHEV should go much farther on a charge thanks to its 24.8-kWh battery pack. That's 11.3 kWh more than the old battery, nearly doubling its capacity. On the WLTP loop (as U.S. EPA range and fuel economy haven't been announced), the GLC 350e has a seriously impressive range of 81 miles on electricity alone. That will likely be reduced on the EPA test cycle, but will undoubtedly be an improvement over the old model's 22 miles. Somewhere around 40 miles seems like a reasonable expectation. In addition to the added range, AC charging speeds have increased from 7.4 kW to 11, and now the GLC supports DC fast charging up to 60 kW.

The GLC 350e will be offered in three versions, the standard trim, Exclusive and Pinnacle. The standard features list is fairly extensive including a 12.3-inch instrument screen, 11.9-inch infotainment screen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, parking sensors and power hatch. On the safety front it has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and automatic lights.

The GLC 350e goes on sale in the second half of this year. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date. It will certainly be priced above the roughly $50,000 of the base GLC 300 4MATIC.

