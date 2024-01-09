2024 Audi Q5 makes small changes for small price bumps

Last updated for the 2021 model year, the 2024 Audi Q5 comes with a sprinkling of convenience and cosmetic changes across all body styles, from the plain Q5 to the SQ5 Sportback. Every trim of Audi's best-seller in the U.S. market gets standard Audi Active Lane Assist and a heated steering wheel with hands-on detection. Every trim save the Q5 PHEV also gets remote engine start feature in the myAudi app. Buyers who opt for navigation on Q5's of Premium and Prestige flavors get a six-month free trial of Audi Connect Plus that opens up native and third-party app access to services like Spotify and Yelp, plus gaming, parking, charging, and news.

The $500 Black Optic Package for the Q5 40 Premium Plus and Prestige trims comes with black exterior jewelry and black roof rails. Above that, the Q5 45 cabin bolts up standard sport seats and Gray-Brown Birch natural wood inlays. The Black Optic Package for the Q45 Premium Plus and Prestige trims, and the Q 55 e PHEV, expands the revisions with black Audi rings, model badge, and roof rails; high-gloss black front spoiler, air intakes, and rear diffuser; red brake calipers; black headliner and perforated leather steering wheel with an S badge; and 20-inch wheels on the Q 45, dark headlight on the Q 55 e. The additional components raise the price on this package to $2,400 on the Q 45 and $1,600 on the Q 55.

Finally, Arkona White exterior paint replaces Ibis White across the range.

The MSRP increase starts at $0 and goes up to $800. Prices after the $1,195 destination charge are:

Q5 40: $45,79500 ($400)

$45,79500 ($400) Q5 45: $48,695 ($800)

$48,695 ($800) Q5 55: $58,995 ($400)

$58,995 ($400) Q5 Sportback: $52,695 ($500)

$52,695 ($500) SQ5: $58,195 ($500)

$58,195 ($500) SQ5 Sportback: $61,095 (No change)

Every Q5 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine shifting through a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Q5 40 makes 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, the Q 45 and Q5 Sportback up that to 261 hp and 273 lb-ft, the Q 55 e PHEV cranks output to to 362 hp and 369 lb-ft. The SQ5 is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft, shifting through an eight-speed automatic.