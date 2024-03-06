2025 GMC Terrain spy photos show it inside and out

Chevy recently introduced the redesigned 2025 Equinox, but GMC has, so far, been silent about the Terrain, the Equinox's fraternal twin. But it does seem that there is a redesigned 2025 GMC Terrain on the way. These spy photos show the new model, and they reveal that the GMC will be even more distinct from the Equinox with this generation than the previous ones.

From the outside, what we can see suggests the new Terrain will be more evolutionary than the Equinox. It still has a fairly upright nose with a tall grille and the C-shaped headlights. Along the side, there's still a distinct kink up at the back of the door that carries into the rear quarter window and around the back. Not many details are clear at the back, but new to this Terrain are visible exhaust outlets, a pair of rectangular ones sitting in cutouts at the base of the bumper.

The inside is a massive change from the current model, and one that is quite welcome. The design clearly borrows from the also recently redesigned Acadia. It's centered around a monolithic screen with a center control knob and a set of physical switches at the screen's base. There doesn't seem to be much panel on either side of the screen, so the air vents may sit at the top of the screen. The instrument cluster is another screen, but a wide landscape-oriented example. The rest of the dash will probably be channeling some modern industrial looks with rectangular, horizontal and beveled panels.

Since the new Equinox is launching this year, we're expecting this Terrain to launch this year, too, or ever so slightly later. It should be revealed in a few months to fit that launch window. It will undoubtedly get the same new platform used by the gas-powered Equinox, along with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 175 horsepower. All-wheel and front-wheel drive should be on offer with an eight-speed automatic or CVT respectively. The GMC will also surely get a luxurious Denali trim and an off-road-oriented AT4 trim, the latter of which will probably get the addition of amber marker lights over the wheel arches like on the pickup trucks and the Acadia AT4.

