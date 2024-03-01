Tesla Cybertruck, Honda Prologue and GM on hybrids and EVs | Autoblog Podcast #821

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. Joel shares his experience checking out the Tesla Cybertruck in Chicago. James leads a discussion concerning GM's track record with the Ultium EV roll-out and the company's history with electrification, including hybrids. He also talks about his experience getting a home EV charger. And as for the cars that we've been driving, the group discusses the Honda Prologue, BMW i5 and BMW X1.

