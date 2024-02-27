Toyota recalls 280,663 vehicles over 'unexpected movement' concerns

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Toyota will recall 280,663 pickup trucks and SUVs and issue a software update to address concerns over unexpected movement caused when vehicles are in neutral and brakes are not applied. Most of the vehicles covered under this recall were sold new in the United States, though a comparatively small number were sold in Puerto Rico.

The recall includes certain Tundra, Tundra hybrids and Lexus LX600 vehicles produced between 2022 and 2024 as well as Sequoia SUVs manufactured last year.

According to documentation posted from Toyota by NHTSA, "Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position. This can allow some engine power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash."

Dealers will issue a free software update on impacted vehicles for the transmission control ECU (electronic control unit) software, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.