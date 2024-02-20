Watch this Chinese EV shake off snow like a puppy

Camouflaged Nio ET9 shaking off snow Nio

The Nio ET9 EV can toss off that snow for you.

Nio says the maneuver shows off its new intelligent chassis.

Deliveries of the ET9 are still about a year away.

Toss out the snow brush. This electric vehicle can shake off that fluffy white stuff for you.

Chinese EV company Nio recently shared a new video of its ultra-premium ET9, which is still about a year out from final production, independently tossing off a few inches of snow.

In the video, the camouflaged ET9 pulls off what can only be described as a puppy shake to clear large chunks of snow off the windshield, roof, and rear window in just a few seconds.

The maneuver is the work of the $112,000 ET9's intelligent chassis system, known as SkyRide. This system integrates steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, and a fully active suspension to deliver smooth rides on even the most complex road conditions, Nio says.

Nio CEO William Li, who has been referred to as China's Elon Musk, revealed the ET9 at a Nio Day event in December. The ultra-luxurious electric sedan is meant to compete against Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, Nio has said.

The ET9 is currently available for preorder in China, with deliveries set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Nio's puppy shake isn't the first maneuver borrowed from the animal kingdom. GMC's electric Hummer also has a "crab mode" that allows the truck to drive diagonally — like a crab.