Next Hyundai Palisade interior spied ahead of unveiling

The next-generation Hyundai Palisade is expected to be revealed in the coming months, but thanks to our spies in Sweden, we're getting a sneak peak at it right now. This isn't the first we've seen of Hyundai's squared-off three-row replacement, but it is the first look we've gotten at the crossover's new interior, which appears to be borrowing some styling cues from Hyundai's electrified models. That's appropriate, since we expect this generation to include a hybrid powertrain in the lineup.

Despite the occasionally unflattering camouflage, we can see that the next Palisade will follow in the new Santa Fe's footsteps, shedding its slick, polished exterior for a more chiseled look. We're on board with that; heck, it's the main reason why we so often preferred the Hyundai's platform twin, the Kia Telluride, despite the two offering virtually identical equipment.

Speaking of equipment, we can see a good bit of the new Palisade's dash and center console in these shots. The three USB Type-C ports (one for connectivity; two for charging) stand out on the center console, as do the double screen and chunky new steering wheel, both of which appear to have been lifted directly from the Ioniq 6. The chunky new column-mounted shifter is also present, though the photo perspective makes it look like an ignition switch (note the "P" for "Park" embossed on the face). Paddle shifters are also visible on the wheel; score one for engagement.

Per early reports, the next-gen Palisade should be offered in three variants: a turbo four-pot, a hybrid, and a turbocharged six. We shouldn't have to wait long to find out specifics, as those same reports suggest the updated crossover is due to enter production by the end of 2024.

