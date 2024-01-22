Hyundai Palisade spy photos show Ioniq-inspired styling

With all-new three-row SUVs launching from all sides, it's no surprise that Hyundai isn't resting on its many laurels with its Palisade. A spy photographer caught a next-generation example out testing, and with seemingly close-to-production bodywork. It looks like it's packing styling based on the Ioniq line of cars and reportedly will be offered with a hybrid powertrain option.

While there's plenty of coverings, there's still a fair bit we can see of this new Palisade. The front end looks as though it takes a lot from the new Kona and the Hyundai Seven concept, the latter of which previews an upcoming Ioniq electric SUV. It has the tall nose that gently curves over to the hood. It has large lower headlights that are likely augmented by a thin, full-width light bar that reminds us a bit of Geordi LaForge's visor (which, to be clear, is not a complaint).

Moving along the body, we notice that the A-pillars are now blacked out to provide a wraparound window appearance. The C-pillars are also given a similar treatment. All this suggests that the roof will have a floating look like on the new Santa Fe. The back end looks a bit more upright and boxy than the current model, but it does still have vertically oriented taillights.

According to Korean news outlet ETNews, the SUV will be built on a new platform and will offer both a hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a non-hybrid turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. We're not surprised that Hyundai would be offering a hybrid, especially as it becomes more common in the segment (see Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Mazda CX-90, et al). We'll be curious if the hybrid four-cylinder will be turbocharged, too, similar to the 1.6-liter turbo hybrid powertrain offered in the Tucson and new Santa Fe.

ETNews also reported that the new Palisade will be revealed early next year, with production coming the same year. That seems quite reasonable, as it does still seem to be in testing, albeit close to finished. That would also give one more year to the current model that was just refreshed for the 2023 model year.

