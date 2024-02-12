2025 Lexus UX 300h more powerful, more expensive, starts at $37,490

Lexus uploaded the updated UX to its configurator, the more powerful compact hybrid crossover renamed UX 300h from UX 250h. The larger number brings larger output from Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, the same used in the latest Toyota Prius. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder heart gets help from a pair of motor-generators, a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a lithium-ion battery instead of the current UX 250h's nickel-metal hydride pack. Lexus also fitted a new hybrid transaxle to bump the system's output to 196 horsepower, up from 181 in the 2024 car.

The additional potency results in higher MSRPs compared to the 2024 UX 250h, figures rising anywhere from $800 to $2,290. The prices, including the $1,150 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are:

Base: $37,490 ($800)

$37,490 ($800) Premium: $40,690 ($1,540)

$40,690 ($1,540) F Sport Design: $41,440 ($2,290)

$41,440 ($2,290) F Sport Handling: $45,955 ($1,835)

These all buy front-wheel-drive trims. Adding another motor to the rear axle for all-wheel-drive costs $1,570.

Copper Crest, an eye-catching color first made available on the RX crossover for the 2023 model year, joins the palette for the base and Premium trims; it can only be had on the F Sport models in a two-tone scheme with black as the secondary color. Inside, the changes include a smaller shifter made possible by shift-by-wire technology, redesigned buttons on the door panels, and additional chrome-finished trim. The base UX ships with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, the Premium and F Sport models receive a new-for-2025 12.3-inch unit. The base, Premium, and F Sport Design come standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen. Premium and F Sport Design can be optioned up to a 12.3-inch touchscreen for $1,405, the F Sport Handling comes with the larger display.

Lexus pegs the 2025 UX 300h's 0-to-60-mph time at 7.9 seconds for the front-wheel-drive version, 8.0 seconds for the all-wheel-drive model, and improvement of about a half-second for each. The automaker estimates fuel economy on the combined cycle will check in at 43 miles per gallon in the front-driver, 41 mpg with AWD. Assuming the EPA comes up with the same numbers, the FWD version would do one better in combined mpg when compared to the 2024 UX 250h, the AWD version would go two better.

The UX is expected to reach dealers shortly.