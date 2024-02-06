2026 Rivian R2 making its debut on March 7 with lower cost than R1 models

Rivian will take a significant step toward the mainstream when it unveils the R2, an electric off-roader positioned below the existing R1T and R1S models. Likely priced closer to the heart of the market, the second model line in the Rivian range will make its debut in March 2024.

Posting on its official Instagram account, the young brand announced that the R2 will break cover on March 7. The video included in the post reveals nothing about the model but this isn't the first time we're hearing about it. Company CEO R.J. Scaringe has already revealed key details: the R2 EVs will not be available with a quad-motor powertrain, and their list of available features will be shorter than the R1's.

We say "range" because the R2 likely won't be just one model. We're expecting at least two, including a crossover called R2S that will be roughly the size of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a pickup named R2T that could be positioned as an alternative to mid-size trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma and the Ford Ranger. They'll put a big focus on the outdoors, both in terms of design and in terms of capability.

Speaking of design, it's not unreasonable to speculate that several styling cues will link the R2 to the bigger R1. Time will tell whether the brand adopts a Russian Doll-like approach to design or if it dials in a higher degree of differentiation, but we've seen the R2S parked under a cover in Rivian's design studio and it's largely shaped like the R1S. It's relatively boxy with a tall front end, a flat roof, and short overhangs.

More details about the Rivian R2 range will emerge in the coming weeks. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 for the 2026 model year, and the R2 models should quickly outsell the R1 range thanks in part to a lower price point — it's a hugely important launch for the brand. Looking ahead, the Rivian range will allegedly continue to grow with a range-topping, 1,000-horsepower evolution of the R1T named Aspen.