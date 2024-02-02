SpeedKore returns with carbon fiber 1970 Dodge Charger 'Ghost'

If you're into carbon-fiber rebodies of vintage muscle cars, SpeedKore is probably already on your radar; if not, you're still probably familiar with their creations. SpeedKore was responsible for Kevin Hart's "Hellraiser" and the Fast & Furious clone dubbed "Hellacious," both of which made the rounds when they were completed. This time around, the car is called "Ghost," but the formula should be familiar.

While there are plenty of mechanical reasons for the upgrades found on Ghost, it's as much a work of art as it is a piece of high-performance machinery. No horsepower figure was given, for example; SpeedKore says only that the "re-worked" 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 sends more than 700 horsepower to the rear wheels. Strictly speaking, that's true of a normal Hellcat too.

But we can't really hold SpeedKore's feet to the fire here because, well, a Hellcat is already a pretty ridiculous performance machine, and there are others building badass Mopar rebodies who are also content to leave the powertrain well enough alone. Inheriting that much power in SpeedKore's lightweight custom chassis should make the Ghost plenty quick enough to do just about anything a driver and that fancy suspension might ask of it.

"Ghost represents the evolution of its predecessors and builds on SpeedKore’s mission to fabricate the most advanced 1970 Dodge Charger in the world," said Jim Kacmarcik, president and owner of SpeedKore. "Our goal is to meld timeless design, advanced composites and reliable performance to redefine what the American muscle car should be."

There's hardly an aftermarket supplier whose name can't be found somewhere on Ghost's build sheet. The wheels come from HRE; the brakes are Brembo; the suspension is put together from parts supplied by Penske, Detroit Speed and Woodward along with a pile of in-house parts produced by SpeedKore. The treatment inside is similarly meticulous, looking every bit the part of a movie hero car even in these photos.

