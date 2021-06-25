SpeedKore 1968 Dodge Charger 'Hellacious' is a mid-engine, 'F9' tribute masterpiece

This might be SpeedKore’s coolest Dodge Charger build yet, and that’s saying something, because SpeedKore has built numerous excessively cool Chargers in the past.

Why is it the coolest? Two reasons. One, it’s mid-engine with a Hellcat motor sitting behind the front seats. Secondly, it’s just like the Charger that Dominic Toretto drives in the just-released “F9” film. SpeedKore calls this one “Hellacious,” which is a fitting name for the bonkers build.

Per usual, this SpeedKore build uses an entirely carbon fiber body. Sean Smith Designs went to work on making it look more aggressive than past builds, though, adding a wide body kit with many modifications past what SpeedKore usually does. A massive rear glass ensures you can see the 707-horsepower beast sitting back there. And no, this Hellcat motor isn’t modified — it’s still making the same power as it does from the factory.

Pretty much everything around the motor is far from factory, though. SpeedKore had Magnaflow weld up a custom exhaust to properly route it around the engine. A new radiator and intercoolers were necessary to secure enough cooling. The transmission is extra special. It’s a graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo, and SpeedKore went with a gated shifter design to remain true to that Italian spirit.

It’s all riding on a new SpeedKore-designed frame. Multiple aftermarket companies provided suspension components with high-handling capabilities in mind. SpeedKore says the QA1 dampers it used are tuned with the racetrack as the performance target. Massive Brembo six-piston calipers handle the braking in front, while four-piston Brembos clamp in the rear. A staggered tire setup with 275-section-width front and 345-section-width rear rubber gives it a super aggressive stance.

The interior is devoid of frills. Simple bucket seats (without headrests!) act as your chairs — at least you get Simpson racing harnesses to keep you in place. Period correct gauges are kept in the dash. Additional safety features include a rear firewall, because duh, and a body-integrated roll hoop.

SpeedKore didn’t say it was going to build any more than just this single car, so we’ll consider it a one-off for now. We have no doubt that a select few folks would be willing to shell out big money for such a build, but that’s up for SpeedKore to decide now.

Related video: