BMW M240i rumored to get carbon fiber roof option

We last checked in with Bimmerpost forum user "ynguldyn" a few months ago, when the BMW insider updated his master post of product intel with news that the M2 would get a power bump this year to 475 horses. It's too early to say whether that's true; however, BMW M boss Frank van Meel said this month the M2, M3, and M4 are in line for an "upcoming model revision." The inclusion suggests something promising like higher output, the latest M2 only just introduced for the 2023 model year. Sticking with the 2 Series family, ynguldyn's recent update claims the 2025 M240i and M240ix will get the option of a carbon roof starting with August production.

If this happens, it would be a big deal. Buyers can option a carbon roof on the big-bore M2 for $2,600, but at the moment, we can't find another non-M variant down here at kinder price points with a carbon roof option. In late 2021, BMW fans buzzed with the news that the 2022 M340i would offer a carbon fiber roof, the same thing happening again in late 2022 for the 2023 model year. And when we say fans buzzed, we mean some in joy — those who like M options on M Performance trims without paying proper M prices — and some in anger, being the M purists who suspect "BMW is trying really hard to make people think that the M340i and other 'M lite' models are real M cars, when all of us enthusiasts know that it's not a true M car."

The M340i carbon roof option appeared in a Canadian order guide and might have been limited to Canada, albeit briefly. A Reddit thread from July 2023 pointed out where to find the roof on the configurator, but that roof isn't there anymore. BMW didn't even use the word "carbon" in its press release for the U.S.-spec 2022 M240i xDrive. The closest a U.S. buyer can get today is the $2,900 M Carbon Exterior Package on the M440i coupe, a bundle of decorative elements like mirror caps and rear spoiler that the M340i sedan doesn't offer.

No matter what goes on up high in the trims, other changes to the M240i are supposedly coming further down, including "interior updates to make it look more upscale," new wheels, and two new colors also cribbed from the proper M range, Skyscraper Grey and Zandvoort Blue.

While we're here, we might as well recap price changes for the 2024 2 Series model range. MSRPs after the $995 destination fee, and changes from 2023, are:

228i Gran Coupe: $38,395 ($600)

$38,395 ($600) 228i xDrive Gran Coupe: $41,395 ($600)

$41,395 ($600) 230i Coupe: $39,795 ($600)

$39,795 ($600) 230i xDrive Coupe: $41,795 ($600)

$41,795 ($600) m235i xDrive Gran Coupe: $49,295 ($700)

$49,295 ($700) M240i Coupe: $50,695 ($800)

$50,695 ($800) M240i xDrive Coupe: $52,695 ($800)

$52,695 ($800) M2: $63,200 ($1,000)

