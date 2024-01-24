Millions of Ford Explorers recalled for trim parts that can fly off

Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers.

The recalls affect older model year Explorers, from 2011 to 2019. The manufacturer said Wednesday that it was not aware of any accidents that may have been caused by the problem.

In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said. The recall order is here.

Parts coming off the SUV may become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, the agency said, both for the vehicle's driver and others on the road.

The company said in documents that it's aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports regarding loose trim. Dealers will inspect the trim pieces free of charge to ensure that the clips are engaged and add adhesive to hold them in place. Notification letters will be sent to Explorer owners by March 13.

Consumers can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S02. The NHTSA hotline is at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

According to The Associated Press, Ford initially decided against a recall, but decided to do one after U.S. regulators determined the problem was a safety hazard. Ford said that it expects that only 5% of the recalled Explorers may be affected by the problem.