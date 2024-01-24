Alfa Romeo Milano EV teased in camo ahead of April reveal

The Alfa Romeo Milano is officially set to be revealed on April 10 this year as the Italian company’s first fully-electric vehicle. In addition to a reveal date, Alfa’s given us some photos to pore over and get an idea of what the Milano will look like when the wrappings are taken off.

For starters, though, don’t get too excited about the prospect of buying one. The Milano is expected to be sold in Europe and perhaps other international markets, but not in the U.S. It’s said to be related to the Jeep Avenger, which is another small EV we don’t get on this side of the pond. Just like the Avenger, the Milano is a small subcompact crossover that appears to be one size smaller than the Tonale, which is sold here. Alfa promises that it’s taking this project just as seriously as any from a dynamics perspective, though, touting that engineers from projects like the 4C, 8C and Giulia/Stelvio Quadrifoglio are ensuring the Milano lives up to Alfa’s high standards through testing at its Balocco test track.

If we ever get to drive it, we’ll be sure to test Alfa’s claims that it will be the best in its class for dynamics and handling. As for the design, the Milano is a stubby little SUV with what appears to be a fairly strongly raked rear window. The camo in front only does so much to cover up Alfa’s traditionally triangular trefoil grille. Its wheel and tire package is shockingly big for such a small vehicle as it wears massive 20-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile Michelin Pilot Sport EV performance tires.

Despite the Milano launching as an EV, it’s expected to offer gasoline variants, too. We analyze the possible powertrain options in our most recent report about the Milano, but all of our questions should be answered in April this year, so stay tuned for news on the first electric Alfa.

