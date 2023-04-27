2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia add special trims, small updates

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia aren't much different from 2023 models, but there are some notable and welcome updates to each line. They include some small styling and feature updates for every trim, a new range-topper for the standard engine, and a super special edition and a performance upgrade for the Quadrifoglio.

Every new Stelvio and Giulia gets updated exterior features to match their European siblings, such as LED headlights with smoked housings and a new grille insert. Inside, the analog dials are replaced with a 12.3-inch digital display that can show a variety of information in different layouts, including one that mimics the classic double dial design. The new Alfas also are able to accept updates over the air.