2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia add special trims, small updates

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia aren't much different from 2023 models, but there are some notable and welcome updates to each line. They include some small styling and feature updates for every trim, a new range-topper for the standard engine, and a super special edition and a performance upgrade for the Quadrifoglio.
Every new Stelvio and Giulia gets updated exterior features to match their European siblings, such as LED headlights with smoked housings and a new grille insert. Inside, the analog dials are replaced with a 12.3-inch digital display that can show a variety of information in different layouts, including one that mimics the classic double dial design. The new Alfas also are able to accept updates over the air.
One of the more exciting updates to these Alfas is the 100th Anniversary Edition Quadrifoglio. It's available on both the Stelvio and Giulia, and only 100 of each will be offered globally. It's not very different to a regular Quadrifoglio, though except for gold-painted brake calipers, special badging, carbon fiber mirrors and grille, Alcantara seats and gold stitching. But it does benefit from a new feature added to all Quadrifoglio models: an actual mechanical limited-slip differential.
That brings us to the Competizione trim. For the normal, four-cylinder Stelvio and Giulia, this is the new top of the line. It takes the former range-topper, the Veloce, and it adds some performance and luxury upgrades. It comes with electronically adjustable suspension and a limited-slip differential, along with sport seats. The interior also gets a leather-wrapped dashboard, red contrast stitching, darker window tint and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Buyers can get it with an exclusive matte gray paint and red brake calipers. The Giulia can be optioned with staggered wheels, and the Stelvio gets unique 21-inch wheels.
The Giulia Competizione starts at $53,115 for rear-wheel drive and $55,115 for all-wheel drive. The Stelvio is all-wheel-drive only, and it starts at $57,420. They go on sale in the second quarter of this year.
