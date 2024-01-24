2025 Chevy Silverado HD adds Trail Boss trim

Since the Chevy Silverado HD line just had a more thorough refresh, the 2025 model is mostly unchanged with one main exception: Now you can get it with the Trail Boss package. The HD's addition of the off-road package for more budget-oriented buyers means that it's now available across the entire Chevy truck range, just like with the high-end ZR2.

The package details are very similar to other Trail Boss trucks. It's available on LT and LTZ trims, but includes the suspension from the more expensive Z71 trim. It's then dressed up with black bumpers, trim and badges, as well as red bedside decals and tow hooks. It sits on 20-inch wheels with more off-road-ready tires than a regular LT or LTZ. It comes standard with the 6.6-liter gas V8, but the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is available as an option.

As for the rest of the Silverado HD line, changes are reserved mainly to small feature changes. Parking sensors can be optioned to the WT, Custom and LT trims, now, and the ZR2 gets them as standard. Adaptive Cruise Control is now standard on the High Country. The Custom trim can be had with a Black-Out Package, and the Midnight Edition now gets 20-inch wheels.

The new Silverado HD pickup trucks will go on sale this summer. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, and will come around the time production begins.

Related video: