2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing get refreshed styling, massive screen

We got to see the 2025 Cadillac CT5’s refresh at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but at the time, Caddy was mum on what updates would come to its V-Series models. That changes today, as Cadillac just revealed both the 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing models.

The scope of Cadillac’s fettling for the V-Series models is about the same as the standard sedan. We’ll reassure you all now that the Blackwing is completely carryover when it comes to the powertrain. That means the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – making 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque – is under the hood and still sending its power exclusively to the rear wheels, and you’ll have the choice between either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac says that over 50% of buyers have opted for the manual in the Blackwing so far, which is simply music to our ears.

What isn’t carryover is the interior and a decent amount of the exterior styling. Starting on the outside, the Blackwing model gets a new front fascia that is highlighted by a larger grille and vertical headlight fixtures. Those new lights feature approach and departure lighting sequences, too. Cadillac says it’s added new ground effects, revised the front fender design, implemented a new splitter for the carbon fiber package and is using a new design for the quad exhaust tips. Three new colors join the party, including Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

The non-Blackwing CT5-V gets an updated exterior, too, sporting its own new grille design. It shares in the new headlight design, but adds new and unique black moldings, rocker extensions and a rear spoiler. You can get it in all three of the new colors we mentioned previously for the Blackwing. Powertrain options carryover from before, leaving you with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine – 360 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque – paired with a 10-speed automatic. Just like the pre-refresh car, you can have the CT5-V in either rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive.

As for the interior, both the CT5-V and Blackwing share the same updates. The separate infotainment screen and digital cluster is gone and replaced with Cadillac’s massive 33-inch diagonal touchscreen display. It’s running Google Built-In software, which means you get Google Maps for navigation and the Google Play Store to download additional third-party apps.

Within that new screen you’ll find a revamped Performance Data Recorder. Directly in the infotainment, you’ll find a new Lap Analyzer tool, a new Speed Tips tool, a live data screen that shows lap deltas and gauges meant to help a driving coach in the passenger seat. An auto-summary pops up before a track outing that indicates the vehicle’s configuration, previous best lap times and more. The list of new features goes on to include items like a HUD with lap delta graphics and a totally overhauled interface, but suffice to say, you’ll be able to see a whole lot more within the car’s infotainment system than before, since many of these features required linking up with a computer to analyze.

The last big tech update is that Super Cruise now comes as standard equipment on both the CT5-V and Blackwing when equipped with an automatic transmission – it’s understandably not available with the manual. You’ll get it free for three years before you’ll need to pay a subscription fee for continued usage.

If you want to see the latest V-Series sedans in person, Cadillac says they’ll be on display at this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. You’ll even be able to hear the Blackwing there, as the updated model is serving as the official safety car for the race. As for when you can buy them, Cadillac says these new V-Series models will be hitting dealerships this summer.

Related video: