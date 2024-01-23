Pininfarina launches Classiche certification program for vintage cars

Pininfarina is focused on its future as a carmaker, but it's not forgetting about its past as a design house and contract manufacturer. The brand launched a certification program called Pininfarina Classiche that aims to give enthusiasts valuable details about their vintage car.

Only two cars will initially be certifiable by Pininfarina: the four evolutions of the Alfa Romeo Spider built between 1966 and 1993 and the different versions of the Fiat 124 Spider sold from 1966 to 1985. Pininfarina designed both roadsters, and it notably took over production and sales of the Fiat model in 1982. American sales of the Pininfarina-badged Spider started for 1984 following Fiat's exit from our market.

The certification service aims to provide collectors with production-related data about their car. This includes the chassis number, the market it was built for, the original paint and upholstery colors, the date that the car left Pininfarina's factory, as well as any and all other details that are available, such as the engine number and, for convertibles, the color of the soft top. Pininfarina notes that it waited until 2024 to offer this service because providing it required cataloging its archives, which took about two years, and using an archive management software.

Enthusiasts who want to get their car certified need to reach out to Pininfarina. The firm will look through its archives and give the customer a list of what's available. The certification costs €400 (about $430) for cars built before 1980 and €300 (around $330) for post-1980 models.

Pininfarina has designed and built dozens of cars since its inception in 1930, and it plans to expand its Classiche service in the near future. It notes that its archives department includes production serial numbers for over 700,000 cars and more than 20,000 historical documents such as design sketches, technical blueprints, photos taken on the assembly line, and correspondence with the carmakers it worked with.

