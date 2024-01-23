2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Sleek new sedan's pricing revealed

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the new 2024 E-Class. Unveiled in 2023, the W214-generation E-Class features a sleeker-looking exterior design, a much longer list of technology features in the cabin, and a higher base price than its predecessor.

At launch, buyers will have two models called E350 4Matic and E450 4Matic to choose from. Both come with all-wheel drive, and Mercedes-Benz hasn't announced plans to launch a rear-wheel-drive version on our shores. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

E350 4Matic Premium: $63,450

E450 4Matic Premium: $69,250

E350 4Matic Pinnacle: $66,000

E450 4Matic Pinnacle: $71,800

Note that these figures include a mandatory (and surprisingly reasonable) $1,150 destination charge, which is like shipping and handling for cars. For context, the 2023 E350 starts at $57,900 including destination with rear-wheel-drive and $60,400 with 4Matic all-wheel-drive. Archrival BMW charges $58,895 for the base, rear-wheel-drive G60-generation 530i, which is also new for 2024. All-wheel drive adds $2,300.

The base E-Class comes standard with an AMG body kit, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.4-inch touchscreen for the new, third-generation MBUX infotainment system, and a surround-view camera, among other equipment. Stepping up to the Pinnacle trim brings an illuminated grille, a head-up display, and active ambient lighting with sound visualization. The list of options includes a 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround-sound system featuring Dolby Atmos (Autoblog's Tech of the Year winner) and the MBUX Superscreen Package that adds a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger and a selfie camera, among other features. Mercedes-Benz also bundles a rear-wheel steering system and an air suspension system into an option package.

Power for the E350 comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The E450 gets a turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six rated at 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Both engines work with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and shift through a nine-speed automatic transmission. It's reasonable to assume that AMG-branded models are on their way.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 E-Class in the coming weeks. And, the E-Class wagon (called S214 internally) is coming back as well. It hasn't been detailed yet, but the brand confirmed we're getting the rugged All-Terrain version here.