Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain updated for 2024 with a wagonload of new features

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon has long held a small place in the American auto market; the car has never reached the levels of popularity it sees in Europe. We no longer get the rowdy E 63 wagon, but in its place, Mercedes gave us a beefy off-road variant in the E-Class All-Terrain. The E-Class recently got an overhaul, bringing it into its sixth generation, and Mercedes just announced details for the updated version of its rugged wagon.

The 2024 E-Class All-Terrain gets standard all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension, and it sports an off-road driving mode that its sedan counterpart doesn’t get. Though it’s around the same length as the sedan, it's taller and wider and gets 18-inch wheels as standard. It’s also a little over an inch wider than the previous wagon, which Mercedes said increased interior space in the second row.

Though it lacks a screaming V8 like the E 63, the All-Terrain gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild-hybrid system for a combined 375 horsepower and 369 pounds of torque. The electric motor’s output is up three horsepower to 23, and its torque is up to 151 pound-feet, bringing the wagon’s 0-60 mph time to 4.6 seconds. The adaptive air suspension system automatically lowers the car by 0.6 inches above 75 mph to improve aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Cabin updates include a new available Superscreen system, which brings a front passenger display screen. The off-road driving mode activates the car’s 360-degree camera system, and it features a “transparent hood” that lets the driver see more of the ground in front of the vehicle. Mercedes said the wagon’s screens are powered by a new processor that brings faster speeds and more responsive navigation, and the system relies on a 5G model for over-the-air updates and connectivity features.

The extra processing power enables several new features, including a sound visualization function that projects images onto the car’s displays. There’s also a new third-party app capability, allowing users to play Angry Birds, stream TikTok videos, or hold a WebEx or Zoom call from the cabin. Users can also take selfies and videos using the car’s in-cabin cameras.

Mercedes gave the All-Terrain several driver aids, including standard driver attention assist, forward collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, and a parking package. Available tech includes active lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and speed limit assist.

We don’t have pricing details for the new E-Class All-Terrain yet, but Mercedes said the car will arrive on U.S. dealers’ lots in 2024. We’ll likely learn more at next week’s IAA Munich conference, where Mercedes will celebrate the car’s release.