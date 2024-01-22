2025 Buick Enclave teased with Wildcat EV styling language

We’ve seen spy photos both inside and outside the 2025 Buick Enclave, and now Buick is offering the first official look at its three-row SUV with this new teaser.

The tease comes in the form of sketches, and Buick appears to be following a similar format as it has with other recent vehicles. Despite there still not being any EVs in the lineup, its new gasoline-powered cars are taking on styling elements pioneered by the Buick Wildcat EV Concept. That’s seen in the shape of the running lights, the low and wide grille and the sculpting of the lower front bumper.

“With this first glimpse of the next-generation Enclave, the flagship of our lineup, we’re continuing to lead with design, technology and Buick’s unique premium persona,” says Duncan Aldred, VP of Buick and GMC.

The sketches of the Enclave all depict a car that looks more aggressive and outwardly edgy than the spy shots have shown so far, which isn’t a total surprise given the propensity of designers’ sketches to exaggerate certain elements of a car. That said, it gives us some hope that the new Enclave will really pop when Buick reveals it along with features and pricing “later this year.”

