Dodge shows off the electric Charger, and is the Wrangler 392 done? | Autoblog Podcast #815

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off with a roundup of the week's news, and of course the first photos of a pre-production electric Dodge Charger Daytona are the first topic. After that, the pair chat about the possible demise of the Jeep Wrangler 392 via a Final Edition meant for 2025 and ruminate on if they'd be up for buying one of the many Teslas that Hertz is offing from its rental fleet for cheap. Once the news is wrapped, the two move along to what they've been driving, starting with the first drive of the 2024 Acura TLX Type S. Then, they welcome our new Subaru WRX long-term test car and review both the Nissan Altima SL AWD and Nissan Pathfinder Platinum.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #815

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: