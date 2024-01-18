Lamborghini Urus Performante reports for patrol car duty in Dubai

The city of Dubai expanded its fleet of exotic police cars while helping Lamborghini set a new annual sales record. It took delivery of a new Urus Performante, the range-topping version of the Italian brand's high-performance SUV, at the 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow.

Dubai officials plan to use the Urus Performante as a patrol car, so they requested several modifications. Finished in the city's white and green livery, the SUV features a specific rear spoiler with an integrated 360-degree LED light bar and a siren. Interior pictures haven't been released, but we're told it's equipped with an armored gun box, a folding screen that displays messages, and a defibrillator for first-aid response. There's also a special compartment added to the trunk to let the officers assigned to the Urus store their service equipment.

What's under the hood doesn't change. Power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 that relies on a pair of turbochargers to make 657 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 627 pound-feet of torque from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. The engine exhales through a titanium exhaust system designed by Akrapovič, and it spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hitting 62 mph from a stop takes 3.3 seconds, and the Urus keeps accelerating until it hits 190 mph. It might one day need to reach this speed given Dubai's large concentration of supercars.

Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), regularly purchases high-end cars for its police department. Over the past decade or so it has purchased a Lexus RC F, a Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class tuned to 700 horsepower by Brabus, and even a science-fiction-like hoverbike. It's not all supercars; the fleet also includes several Toyota Land Cruisers, Dodge Chargers, and Nissan Pathfinders.

Not to be outdone, Abu Dhabi (the second-largest city in the UAE) also owns exotics. Its fleet includes a Veyron and a Nissan GT-R.