Ford reveals new NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car for 2024 season

Ford continues its barrage of racing news today with the reveal of a new NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car.

This Funny Car will hit the drag strip this year for Ford Performance with the main changes being its new 2024 Mustang-inspired design. You can see that it’s rocking the new Mustang’s front grille, headlights and lower “openings” in sticker form – compare to the previous Mustang Funny Car here. Not only is it the new Mustang, but it’s specifically the Dark Horse model that the design steals from.

Ford says that Bob Tasca III will be leading the team of Mustang Funny Car entries. The season starts in March in Gainesville, Fla., at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

