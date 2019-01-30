2019 Ford Mustang funny car marks the first full redesign in a decade

For the first time in 10 years, Ford Performance is giving its funny car body a full update. It unveiled the new-look 2019 Ford Mustang body ahead of the upcoming NHRA season, which begins the weekend of February 7 at the Winternationals in Pomona, California. Bob Tasca III and Tim Wilkerson will drive the car for 2019.
With the development of the updated funny car, Ford took a slightly different route than it would for a normal car. All of the final aerodynamics testing was performed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and scale models and skipped building and testing full-scale prototypes in real life. That means the first full-size car Ford built, after using models for aerodynamic analysis, was intended to hit the race track directly. Still Ford revealed to NHRA.com had been working on the new design since October 2017.
In an article by NHRA.com, Ford's team made it clear that, because the class has changed so much throughout the years, the Mustang needed improvement in areas such as downforce, drag, weight balance and structural rigidity. Tasca also highlighted how much better the visibility in the car will be. Performance wasn't the only concern; Ford prioritized the car's identity as a Mustang, as well.
"There were some things we tried that would have taken it further away from the look of the Mustang, but we didn't get enough performance from it," Tasca told NHRA.com. "So, unless it was something that really enhanced the aero... we just wanted to stay as true to the look of the Mustang as we possibly could."
The headlights with the three stripes and the logo certainly indicate the car's muscle origins. But despite Ford's efforts it still has a bit of a droopy, derpy face. Then again, that's pretty unavoidable considering the class requirement, not to mention irrelevant when the car performs as it does. Ford claims the car will be able to run from zero to 330 mph in less than four seconds. Take that, GT500!
Ford Performance will be testing the new Mustang this weekend in Phoenix, the first time Tasca will get his hands on the new machine. Check out the Nitro circuit this year to see how it does.
