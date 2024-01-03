2025 Ram 1500 starts at $42,270, but one trim gets a $14,000 price increase

With deliveries to dealers expected in the first quarter of this year, Ram is beginning to roll out pricing for the 2025 Ram 1500 pickup range. Car and Driver got the early figures minus the Tradesman HFE, Big horn, Ramcharger, REV battery-electric pickup, and TRX-replacing RHO. Here's what's on the table so far, after a $1,995 destination charge, as well as the differences from current prices on the 2024 Ram 1500 configurator:

Tradesman: $42,270 ($855)

$42,270 ($855) Laramie: $62,025 ($5,395)

$62,025 ($5,395) Rebel: $66,190 ($4,895)

$66,190 ($4,895) Limited: $77,150 ($9,345)

$77,150 ($9,345) Longhorn: $77,645 ($14,255)

$77,645 ($14,255) Tungsten: $89,150 (New trim)

Now to the details. The Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, and Big Horn will be powered by the carryover 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 making 305 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. They will offer the standard-output version of the Hurricane inline-six making 420 hp and 469 lb-ft as an option for $2,695. Considering that the current optional engine for these trims is the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 making 395 hp and 410 lb-ft that adds $3,045 to the bill, the Hurricane won't save any money overall, but it's a much better deal. This Hurricane comes standard on the Laramie and Rebel trims, and replaces the 5.7-liter as the only engine choice on trucks with the Crew Cab and 6-foot-4-inch bed.

The rear-wheel-drive Limited and Longhorn trims will start with the 3.6-liter Pentastar and offer the 420-hp Hurricane. The four-wheel-drive versions of these trims will come with the high-output version of the Hurricane I6 as standard, that engine making 540 hp and 521 lb-ft. There's been some switcheroo here, the 2025 pricing putting the Longhorn above the Limited. As of now, the 2024 Limited Longhorn is $3,865 less expensive than the Limited. And, like you, we can't wait to find out what's behind the impressive price climbs on these two variants.

The Tungsten lists a spec to match its price. Sold only with the H.O. Hurricane, four-wheel drive, a Crew Cab and 5-foot-7-inch bed, a leaked build sheet revealed the feature set includes a jeweled rotary shift knob, suede headliner, under-seat lighting, front passenger display, hands-free driving assistance, tri-fold tonneau, a power rear sliding window, 33-gallon fuel tank, power tailgate, and 22-inch wheels. Ram's announcement about the 2025 models added that the Tungsten will get 24-way power seats with massage, a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system, dual wireless phone chargers, a metal pedal kit, and an interior done up in Indigo and Sea Salt hues.

Stepping back to the 2024 model year for the last of TRX production, leaked pricing from August was nearly on the money, that truck asking $98,335 before options. The 2023 TRX still on the configurator shows a base price of $87,495, for a difference of $10,840 — assuming you can find a TRX being sold at list price. The RHO trim that replaces the "shelved" TRX will run with the HO Hurricane.