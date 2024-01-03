2024 Chevrolet Silverado adds features to some trims for small price bumps

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado has plenty of welcome news for truck buyers, the best news being only small price increases and a substantially lower price on the ZR2, similar to what GMC did with the Sierra. As on the Sierra AT4X, the ZR2 was only available with the 6.2-liter V8 in 2023; for 2024 the ZR2 goes with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel inline-six as the base engine, dropping the price by $1,500. Unlike the Sierra's discount on the 6.2-liter V8 for the AT4X, the Silverado bumps the price on the 6.2-liter V8 up by $195, to $73,590.

Trucks with the 6.2-liter will come with a dual-mode active exhaust; the High Country trim comes with adaptive cruise control as standard. On trims other than the ZR2 that offer the 6.2-liter, the V8's price has gone up by about $600 to $1,000.

Designers created a Midnight Edition for the High Country to join the Midnight Editions available for the Custom Trail Boss and LT Trail Boss. On the High Country, the $1,715 package bundles black retractable side steps, LED perimeter lighting, black recovery hooks, and 20-inch black wheels, and can only be had with black exterior paint. Meanwhile, product planners have spread out the blackening options for the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and ZR2 trims. On the 2023 Custom Trail Boss, for instance, the package menu lists the Midnight Edition, Dark Essentials Package, and TurboMax Blackout Package. For 2024, the same menu goes one better, listing a Midnight Edition, Dark Appearance Package, TurboMax Blackout Package, and Dark Essentials Package. Each trim comes with different standard features, so there are variations in the feature set of each package.

Speaking of packages, the ZR2 Bison Edition Package price climbs $545 to $8,440. Without other options, the base price on this one is $71,895.

The 2.7-liter Turbo H.O. four-cylinder gas engine that's the entry mill for every trim up to the LT Trail Boss is rebranded TurboMax. The Work Truck (WT) now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard. Two exterior colors join the palette, Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic, their availability trim-dependent but both of them among the free colors. Finally, the optional Safety Package adds front and rear park assist, and the rear seats get a seat belt indicator.

Now to the pricing. MSRPs go up anywhere from $100 to $700 — explained at the lower end by the destination price rising $100 to $1,995. Sums for the current model year and their differences from 2023 are: