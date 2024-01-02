2024 GMC Sierra prices go up — and also down

The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to work the yard, but how much you'll need to get the pickup back to your yard has changed compared to the 2023 Sierra — most often in a good way. The changes for the new model year aren't substantive, just enough to give Sierra lovers enough modification to prove they have the latest. The AT4X was only available with the 6.2-liter V8 in 2023; for 2024 the big bad off-road trim makes the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel inline-six the standard engine and takes $2,400 off the base price compared to last year's 6.2-liter. On top of that, the 6.2-liter AT4X costs $500 less than last year. Re: the gas V8, this is the opposite of the hefty increases we've seen Chevrolet generally do with 6.2-powered trims.

The SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate get the option of an active exhaust on four-wheel-drive trims with the 6.2-liter for $395. The 2.7-liter Turbo H.O. four-cylinder gas engine is rebranded TurboMax and comes with a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty. Two new wheel designs enter the catalog, availability depending on trim, and colors join the palette, their availability also trim-dependent: Downpour Metallic replacing Pacific Blue Metallic, and Thunderstorm Grey, both adding $495 to the price.

Now to the haggling. Even though destination has risen $100, to $1,995, five of the eight trims — including the diesel AT4X — are less expensive than they were a year ago, some of them by $1,000. The new sums after destination and their differences from 2023 are:

Sierra Pro Regular Cab Standard Box 2WD TurboMax: $39,695 ($700)

SLE Double Cab Std Box 2WD TurboMax $51,095 ($1,000 less)

Elevation Double Cab 2WD TurboMax $52,795 ($1,000 less)

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 2WD 5.3L V8 $56,795 ($1,000 less)

AT4 Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Duramax 3.0L I6 $68,595 ($500 less)

AT4X Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Duramax 3.0L I6 $81,195 (New trim)

Denali Crew Cab Short Box 2WD 5.3L V8 L84 $68,595 ($1,000)

Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Duramax 3.0L I6 $83,490 ($500)

Since certain varieties of the 2023 Sierras are still on the configurator and in dealer inventory, any business wanting to take a tax loss for 2023 should buy the older Sierra. Regular buyers willing to forego the new bits on the 2024 Sierra will likely be able to find dealers ready to take a machete to the MSRPs of some 2023 Sierras sitting on the lot. GM Authority reported discount offers of as much as $8,000 on the 2023 Sierra in December and as much as $5,350 on the 2024 Sierra, the offers said to end January 2.