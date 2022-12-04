2023 GMC Sierra prices up, start at $38,995 for Sierra Pro Regular Cab

It was only 90 days ago that GM Authority, typically a reliable source in these matters, reported on pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra lineup before official numbers were released. Those early figures were apparently just placeholders. Now that GMC's uploaded the full 2023 configurator for the 2023 Sierra, not only are MSRPs higher except on the base trim, the destination charge has risen from $1,795 to $1,895. The sticker prices including destination and their changes from those late August sums are:

Sierra Pro Regular Cab Standard Box 2WD Turbo 2.7L I4 L3B $38,995 ($1,025 less)

SLE Double Cab Std Box 2WD Turbo 2.7L I4 L3B $52,095 ($1,100)

Elevation Double Cab 2WD Turbo 2.7L I4 L3B $53,795 ($1,200)

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 2WD 5.3L V8 L84 $57,795 ($1,300)

AT4 Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Turbo-diesel 3.0L I6 LZ0 $68,595 ($1,495)

AT4X Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 6.2L V8 L87 $83,595 ($3,395)

Denali Crew Cab Short Box 2WD 5.3L V8 L84 $67,595 ($1,095)

Denali Ultimate Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Turbo-diesel 3.0L I6 LZ0 $82,940 ($745)

The Sierra's price bumps ranging from $745 to $3,395 come in tandem with the prices of the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado going up anywhere from $800 to $1,800.

The $3,395 MSRP boost on the Sierra AT4X skews the price curve because of extra equipment. GMA reported in July that the standard AT4X would inherit parts from the Sierra ATVX AEV created in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles. That's what's happened. A revised grille with gloss black and dark nickel trim, AEV front and rear bumpers with increased approach and departure angles, a hot-stamped hardened steel front skid plate inflate the cost and give the ATX4 a little more capability off-road. The equipment list also narrows the gap from the regular AT4X to the AT4X AEV, the latter going just a bit further with four more skid plates, AEV's Salta wheels, and a smattering of black trim around the body.

We're still waiting for official pricing on the AT4X AEV. The image above shows shows how similar both trucks will look when the AEV arrives, with the standard AT4X on the left, the AT4X AEV on the right.

Related video: