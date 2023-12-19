Official

2024 Lexus RZ gets cheaper front-wheel-drive 300e model

The all-wheel-drive model sticks around and costs more

Dec 19th 2023 at 11:28AM
Lexus RZ 450e Luxury and Premium
The electric Lexus RZ is entering its second model year on the market with a new front-wheel-drive model positioned at the bottom of the range. The all-wheel-drive dual-motor variant carries on with a handful of small updates, including a new paint color on the palette.

Power for the base RZ 300e comes from a single, front-mounted electric motor that draws electricity from a 72.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The motor develops 201 horsepower, and Lexus says the 300e can drive for up to 266 miles on a charge when it's equipped with the standard 18-inch wheels. Buyers who select a trim level with 20-inch wheels will see their maximum driving range drop to 224 miles.

For context, the carry-over RZ 450e uses a pair of electric motors for through-the-road all-wheel-drive. It's fitted with a 71.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that comes from a different supplier than the unit fitted to the 300e, and it can drive for up to 220 miles on a charge with the standard 18-inch wheels or 196 miles with the available 20-inch wheels. The 450e takes five seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop.

Every RZ regardless of drivetrain configuration comes standard with a dual-voltage charging cable compatible with 120- and 240-volt outlets. And, the Cooper Crest color inaugurated by the RZ crossover for the 2023 model year is available on the RZ for 2024; it's priced at $595.

Pricing for the full 2024 RZ range, including a $1,150 destination charge, is as follows:

  • RZ 300e Premium with 18-inch wheels: $56,300
  • RZ 300e Premium with 20-inch wheels: $57,540
  • RZ 300e Luxury: $62,030
  • RZ 450e Premium with 18-inch wheels: $61,000 ($1,350 more than in 2023)
  • RZ 450e Premium with 20-inch wheels: $62,240 ($1,350 more than in 2023)
  • RZ 450e Luxury: $66,730 ($1,580 more than in 2023)

The list of standard features includes a 14-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, five USB-C charging ports, plus wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Options include an illuminated Lexus emblem and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Built in Japan, the 2024 Lexus RZ is on sale now across the nation.

