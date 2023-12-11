Hyundai Tucson N Line adds sporty lightweight wheels and N brake package

As Hyundai continues its rollout of the new Tucson in the home market, we get more information about what's possible for our market.

Last month Hyundai provided the first images and details of the refreshed SUV it says was "crafted with European customers in mind." Now we've learned that on the everyday trims, exterior changes bring the Tucson into line with the rest of Hyundai's updated global product portfolio. The grille's less ornate, more angular mesh is now framed by eight Parametric Jewel DRL elements that are each slightly larger than the 10 Parametric Jewel elements on the current SUV. Going for a more rugged look, the bumper and lower intake stand out with a simpler motif underlined by an element meant to resemble a skid plate.

A new set of photos shows us the back of the SUV as well. The reworked bumper omits the diamond-patterned garnish across the vehicle. At the edges, the horizontal reflectors are now twin vertical reflectors, in harmony with the twin taillamps on each corner.

We've got a few shots and more info on the N Line trim, too. A structured yet organic-looking grille pattern replaces the mesh of large rectangles on the less spicy trims, above an intake surround that adds black garnish and fake vents. On the sides, the black wheel arches on the regular version are body-colored on the N Line in the photos. Those arches shroud standard 19-inch wheels, with an option for matte black, lightweight, 19-inch wheels with carbon fiber center caps. In back, the hatch spoiler wears small aero fins up high, while two exhaust tips exit the bumper stage right.

Every Tucson carries and updated interior. A three-spoke steering wheel matches the tiller from the Kona, its hub bearing the Morse code signal for "H." Behind it, the two screens in the current Tucson merge into a single, curved display holding two 12.3-inch screens. The redesigned instrument panel is split by a full-width HVAC vent, carving out a cubby above the vent to the right of the display and placing HVAC controls on a panel beneath the vent. And get a load of those buttons, physical switchgear returning for climate and audio functions. Below that, the pushbutton gear selector panel is no more, traded for a shifter stalk on the steering column. A wireless charging pad lives in the space the buttons vacated, next to the cupholders. It looks like there's a little more storage space ahead of the redrawn console area, too.

Some trims might get a fingerprint sensor on the new display to the left of the steering wheel that owners can use to start the vehicle and activate certain modes.

In the N Line, a dark interior goes along with a steering wheel that's given up its chrome accents. The primary splashes of color are red stitching lining the suede upholstery and steering wheel, and red ambient lighting.

The Europeans get a crack at this Tucson early next year. It's anticipated in the U.S. later in 2024 for the 2025 model year. Powertrain choices are thought to carry over, the entry-level 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, a hybrid built around a turbocharged 1.6-liter with a combined 226 hp, and a plug-in hybrid using the same 1.6-liter that makes 261 combined horses.