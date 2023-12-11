Final Chrysler 300C comes off the Brampton assembly line

A Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C is the last-ever Chrysler 300C to leave the building; that building being the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, that's produced the 300 range since the nameplate's return in 1999. Chrysler closed the books on the entire lineup of the all-American sedan at the end of July this year. The production milestone represents the end of the beefiest trim, the 300C. Chrysler announced the specific trim's. return this year as a limited edition with 2,000 units going to the U.S. and another 200 for Canada. SRT's take on the 300C was effectively Chrysler's version of Dodge's Scat Pack; a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 making 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque plus upgrades including an active suspension, a limited-slip differential with 3.09:1 gears, Brembo brakes, and an active exhaust.

The lines will keep pumping out less potent trims of the 300 until December 31 at the latest. On Chrysler's site at the moment, shoppers can still click relevant buttons for the Touring and Touring L, powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 making 292 hp; the 300 S V6 with a 300-hp version of the same engine; and the 300S V8 using a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 363 hp and 420 lb-ft. A bit of trivia: All of these trims are not only less powerful than the 2023 Chrysler 300C, they're no more powerful than the first-ever Chrysler 300C, introduced in 1957 (pictured below) with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 making 375 horsepower. In fact, the first Chrysler 300, which hit the market in 1955, made 300 horses and 345 lb-ft from a 5.4-liter Hemi V8.

Brand CEO Chris Feuell said, "As we celebrate the last Hemi-powered 300C off the line with our Brampton team members, we’re also excited to work together as Chrysler brand moves forward to a sustainable all-electric future as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan." What we think we know of the next steps in that plan involve Chrysler's next model being a two-row battery-electric crossover sitting on the STLA Large architecture, due in 2025. That platform could offer 400- and 800-volt electrical architectures and pack batteries good for up to 400 miles of range. The crossover could contain elements seen on the Airflow concept that's done the show circuit for a few years, or might not; Fuell told Reuters about internal Chrysler conversations, "There is a group of people who love the Airflow name and just as many who beg us not to use it." Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles said the real production deal may have "zero to do with anything" on the concept.

Everyday interactions and touch points will be like nothing before, either. Autoblog has reported previously that Feuell is plotting a remake of the entire the Chrysler experience, from shopping its products online and at dealers to after-sales care. She's said before she wants Chrysler to become Stellantis' "startup brand," offering "clean mobility, seamless technology," and affordable pricing. Tesla buyers have been mentioned as one of Feuell's targets.

